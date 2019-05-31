Bharat Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Houseful Boards From The Word Go!

Bharat Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: And finally after the months of anticipation, Bharat is arriving in theatres, this Wednesday. The movie marks the reunion of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar, after the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai. To cash in on the ongoing buzz of this Eid release, the advance bookings kicked-off today. And going by the early trends, the ticket sales are really promising given the fact that a large chunk of the audience is still unaware of the start of advance booking.

Let’s go through the major centres of the country, to know advance booking trends:

Mumbai

As of now, only a few selected shows across the major multiplexes are in filling fast mode but expected to show a huge boost by tomorrow and Sunday.

Delhi-NCR

Just a few hours since the opening of advance ticket sales and the capital city is already showing some good signs for this Salman Khan starrer. About 5-10% shows are filling fast.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is currently all green (seats available) but expected to pick up by tomorrow.

Hyderabad

Just few screens have been allocated as of now but the trending is amazing here. About 35-40% shows are filling fast with few houseful boards already.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

In Chennai, the screens are yet to be allocated.

Pune is all green, while about 5% shows are filling fast in Kolkata.

