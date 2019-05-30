Sooryavanshi Update: Rohit Shetty & Akshay Kumar’s BIKE STUNTS On Bangkok Streets; Deets Inside!

Sooryavanshi Update: After Singham and Simmba which rightly struck the chords with the audiences and became successful franchises from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, the director is coming up with another installment, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif. While the first schedule was shot in Mumbai, the prep for the schedule in Bangkok is on-going and here’s all that we know about it!

According to a recent report by PeepingMoon.com, the cast and crew for the second schedule is in Bangkok. “Rohit will be shooting his first major bike stunt for a Bollywood film on the busy roads of Bangkok with Akshay. The blockbuster director, known for the thrilling car scenes in his films in which snazzy sports models, SUVs and jeeps get blown up or are sent flying in the air in the midst of deadly chase sequences, is going to be using a powerful motorbike for the first time in a stunt,” reveals the source.

Moreover, the report also reveals that our Khiladi Kumar will be doing his Sooryavanshi bike scene in Bangkok himself. The action superstar trained for two days to pull off this scene. “The stunt scene will be a real traffic stopper and different from anything that Rohit has shot in his earlier films,” the source further reveals.

However, Rohit who was busy prepping for the schedule flew back to Mumbai on Monday to attend the last rites of Ajay Devgn’s father, Veeru Devgan, who was a renowned stunt director.

The third schedule of the movie will be shot in Goa. The film reunites Akshay and Katrina on the big screen after almost 10 years.

Reliance Entertainment is presenting the entertainer, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!