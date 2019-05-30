Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Bharat, was recently seen in Neha Dhupia’s chat show revealed that she can’t trust her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

When she was asked to name a co-star who she cannot trust with a major secret, to which she instantly said Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina was also asked to name a co-star who cannot match up to her in dance, the actress joked, “I want to say all of them.” Further, she also recollected her song Pashmina from Fitoor. She said, “I love Abhishek Kapoor, he is fantastic but I feel Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) struggled a little bit or a lot in the song. It was a difficult song and he wouldn’t listen to me.”

She further also said that when she offered him advice, he didn’t want it, she said, “If you are trying to pick me up, lift me up, swing me around and do some jumps too, then I am going to be able to give you some help. But if you don’t want to listen on how to carry me, then what can be done.”

Neha, who hosts the show, asked the Ek Tha Tiger actress who does she thinks would make a bad host – Arjun Kapoor or Varun Dhawan? To which Kat instantly replied, “Bad chat show host? Varun Dhawan, because I don’t think he will let you talk.”

Neha further asked Katrina’s BFF Anaita Shroff on who would make a really bad Jodi with Katrina – Tiger Shroff or Ranveer Singh. Before Anaita would reply, Kat prompted, “Oh, I think they will both actually look really good. I feel Tiger and I should do an action film, and with Ranveer it should be something irreverent, crazy and wacky!”

