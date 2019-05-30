Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Or Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora? Katrina Kaif Will Prefer To Attend THIS Wedding & The Reason Is Valid

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt or Arjun Kapoor-Malaika? Katrina Kaif was asked that which wedding will she prefer to attend if held on the same day and at the same time. She was quizzed during her appearance in “BFFs with Vogue – Season 3” along with Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The show will be aired on Colors Infinity, read a statement.

During a popular game in the show “Say it or Strip it”, anchor Neha Dhupia asked Katrina, “If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend.”

Katrina said, “If I’d have to pick one, I’d pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day ‘Sheila ki Jawaani‘ was released and he didn’t really like me. ‘Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?’ He was like ‘No!’ (and) I was like Arjun you’re going to be my rakhi brother.”

On the Bollywood front, Katrina awaits the release of her next Salman Khan-starrer “Bharat“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!