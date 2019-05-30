Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor & Others To Mark Their Presence For Narendra Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony!

Bollywood celebrities have been very vocal about their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him upon his land sliding victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Geared up for serving as the Prime Minister of India for the second term, Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony to be held today. It is planned in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajinikanth being invited.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, actors like Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and Vivek Oberoi, will mark their presence for this significant event. Bollywood filmmakers like Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Siddharth Roy Kapur, will also attend the ceremony.

Guests from other fields include heavyweights like Mukesh Ambani, Harsh Goenka, Gautam Adani, PT Usha, P Gopichand, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal, Dipa Karmakar and others will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has urged the government to focus on employment, education and health provisions for citizens.

Rishi, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York, reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley, in a series of tweets to share his concerns after their party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

“My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected BJP, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani and the honourable PM Narendra Modiji… Please work upon getting India free education, medical, pension… It’s difficult but if you start working on today, we will achieve it one day,” Rishi wrote.

