Jackie Shroff is back on the big screens with his latest release, The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens ka Aagman. The film was released on May 29, 2026, and it is getting massive praise online.

It’s been a long time since the veteran star has gotten a standalone film for the theater release. If you are planning to watch The Great Grand Superhero, take a quick look at what the internet has to say about the latest children’s comedy drama.

The Great Grand Superhero: Viewers Can’t Stop Praising Jackie Shroff’s Latest Film

A user on X praised the iconic star’s inclusion in the movie, calling The Great Grand Superhero a comforting movie. The viewer affirmed that kids will love the film, particularly due to Jaggu’s dadu role.

“You know a film has charm when the teaser itself makes you smile for no reason 😭 Jackie Shroff has this effortless energy where he can make even the most chaotic scenes feel lovable. The Great Grand Superhero genuinely looks like one of those comfort movies you randomly rewatch with cousins on a Sunday afternoon. Kids are gonna love the superhero madness and adults are gonna love Jaggu dada being his iconic self 😭❤️ #TheGreatGrandSuperhero” – the user wrote

You know a film has charm when the teaser itself makes you smile for no reason 😭 Jackie Shroff has this effortless energy where he can make even the most chaotic scenes feel lovable. The Great Grand Superhero genuinely looks like one of those comfort movies you randomly rewatch… pic.twitter.com/pdlqkwdTPw — Sandeep Pathak (@Im_SPathak) May 28, 2026

Another viewer praised Jackie Shroff’s role in the movie, asserting that he is perfect in this superhero fantasy genre. Additionally, the user claimed the film has organic comedy elements, making it a must-see for everyone.

“#TheGreatGrandSuperhero Review: A MUST WATCH SUPERHERO FLICK WITH A STRONG MESSAGE! RATING – ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5*Director #ManishSaini shows the true potential of Superhero fantasy genre with his brilliant execution.#JackieShroff was the perfect choice for this role 👍 No one else could have done. He is the brand ambassador of this social topic and he chose a perfect script to deliver a strong message. The film is a light hearted entertainer revolving around a kid is fascinated by the idea of a superhero but in his world, the trees are important. How this simple tale forms a solid narrative and talks about social change is what you have to see in here. It’s a fun film with organic comedy elements that keep it entertaining for about 2 hours. The writing plays an important part here and makes an effective commentary, while keeping the fun elements intact.Pratiek adds a fine support, Mihir Godbole & Sivansh Chorge are fine in their roles. Overall, A MUST SEE!” – the user said

#TheGreatGrandSuperhero Review: A MUST WATCH SUPERHERO FLICK WITH A STRONG MESSAGE!

RATING – ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5* Director #ManishSaini shows the true potential of Superhero fantasy genre with his brilliant execution.#JackieShroff was the perfect choice for this role 👍 No one… pic.twitter.com/eG8x4U1D04 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) May 29, 2026

A user rated The Great Grand Superhero 3.5 out of 5, calling it an emotional story with powerful moments. The person said that the film is a superhero story with heart.

“A Superhero Story With Heart ❤️🦸 is winning hearts with its emotional story and powerful moments. ⭐⭐⭐1/2 Jackie Shroff shines brilliantly and proves what a real superhero truly looks like. ✨”

A Superhero Story With Heart ❤️🦸 The Great Grand Superhero is winning hearts with its emotional story and powerful moments. ⭐⭐⭐1/2 Jackie Shroff shines brilliantly and proves what a real superhero truly looks like. ✨@bindasbhidu #TheGreatGrandSuperhero #JackieShroff… pic.twitter.com/xQvbi4XEx4 — Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) May 29, 2026

The Great Grand Superhero Review: Overall Verdict

With these reviews, it appears that the Great Grand Superhero is a fun entertainer with some emotional elements. Overall, it’s a perfect watch for children and millennials who just want something to watch for fun.

The film storyline isn’t as serious as Marvel or any Hollywood superhero film, but it still carves out its own space to make you feel better.

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