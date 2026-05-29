It has been a long time since Bollywood has taken care of kids. While the last generation of kids kept watching Katrina Kaif dance to Chikni Chameli, this generation is growing up watching Tamannaah Bhatia dance to item songs. I mean, there is nothing specifically done for kids. But Jackie Shroff decided to change this, The Great Grand Superhero! A film that boldly attempts to deliver on the superhero genre.

The film started on a very cute note—the bond between a young kid and his grandfather. Grandfather, who is afraid of lizards! But his grandson is telling his superhero tales to his friends in school! The film has captivated me with its opening credits and pre-opening scene itself!

Starring Jackie Shroff, the film introduces a bunch of kids who look super cute as they share superhero stories. Within the first 45 minutes, I already have three thoughts about The Great Grandsuperhero, which is promising to be entertaining, quirky, and fun!

The Innocence

The kids’ storytelling sessions are very cute and define innocence at its best. They are dreamy and hyperactive, but sharp and smart. They can question, and their logic is on point! Their gossip sessions are intriguing and addictive. The childish charm we miss in films is right here!

The Situational Comedy

The humor comes from situational comedy and the confusion caused by a well-kept secret amongst the kids. In contrast, their behavioral patterns due to that secret amongst the adults form a good narrative, adding to the laughter of this superhero comedy!

Jackie Shroff Looks Cuter!

Jackie Shroff looks as cute as a grandfather to these kids. He has still not transformed into a superhero, but he is still keeping the audience well-engaged!

The Great Grand Superhero is working up to this point—the story is cooking well, and the humor and confusion are on point. I am waiting for the kids to get their Shaktiman, just like we had!

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For the full movie review, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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