With growing audience curiosity and positive chatter, The Great Grand Superhero appears to be building encouraging momentum ahead of its release. Jackie Shroff’s never-seen-before avatar as India’s first grandfather superhero, combined with nostalgia, humor, and a heartwarming family dynamic, has helped the film stand out in the superhero space.

Adding to the excitement are the film’s innovative promotions and rooted storytelling, positioning it as a refreshing family entertainer with broad appeal. While box office numbers will tell the final story, early conversations suggest that The Great Grand Superhero may be gearing up for a promising opening.

The pre-release chatter for The Great Grand Superhero shows high nostalgic sentiment, with audiences comparing the vibe to the beloved early-2010s children’s fantasy films.

Written and directed by three-time national award-winner Manish Saini, and produced by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, The Great Grand Superhero releases on May 29, 2026. The film is poised to serve as a refreshing, emotionally grounded counter-programmer to the season’s louder action spectacles.

Starring Jackie Shroff, Shivansh Chorge, Mihir Godbole, and others, the official synopsis of the film says, “Follows a grandfather and grandson whose relationship transforms through the child’s imagination when they encounter aliens.” Jackie Shroff is all set to revamp the superhero genre for Bollywood.

The trailer for the film left everyone impressed. Half the fun of the film includes a bunch of school kids trying to spy on and check on the superpowers of the grandfather, leading to a lot of situational, chaotic humor.

The narrative might take a sharp turn when the Aliens Ka Aagman part of the title kicks in. The film beautifully plays with the concept of childhood imagination versus reality – leaving the audience guessing whether the alien threat is a grand story spun by a loving grandfather to teach his grandson about self-belief, or if his Superhero powers genuinely exist!

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