The buzz around the much-awaited biopic on legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram continues to rise as the makers unveil the first look of Tamannaah Bhatia, bringing a new wave of excitement to Bollywood fans. The film, titled V. Shantaram, is already considered a monumental project, especially after the announcement of Siddhant Chaturvedi stepping into the shoes of the visionary director known for changing the landscape of Indian cinema. Now, Tamannaah joining the cast adds stronger star power and emotional depth to the story.

Now the makers have unveiled a riveting poster of Tamannaah Bhatia as Jayashree, the accomplished actress highly acclaimed for her work in unforgettable movies like Dr. Kotnis ki Amar Kahani, Shakuntala, Chandra Rao More, Dahej, and more. Tamannaah is all set to bring the character of this legendary actress on screen, who was also V. Shantaram’s second wife.

Tamannaah Transforms Into Jayashree With Elegance

In the poster, Tamannaah looks every bit the vintage beauty as she portrays Jayashree. Draped in a stunning pink Nauvari saree, she radiates classic charm and timeless grace, instantly transporting viewers into the golden era of cinema. Her poised posture and serene expression reflect the elegance and talent Jayashree was celebrated for, making this first look a compelling tease for what’s coming.

Talking about her role, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “It’s a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects and the amount of grace she had was surreal. Shantaram built a legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend. Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree.”

A Tribute To The Visionary Filmmaker

The film titled V. Shantaram is a historical biographical drama that honours the life, spirit, and cinematic uprising sparked by one of India’s most visionary storytellers. The film traces his remarkable journey from the silent era to his emergence as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history.

Presented by Rajkamal Enterttainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Production, the film is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde, and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Despande. With its powerful story and stellar casting, the biographical drama promises to be an inspiring cinematic journey.

