Bharat Advance Booking Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan Starrer Picks Up Steam!

Bharat Advance Booking Box Office Day 1: It’s that time of the year for Salman Khan fans when the wait gets tougher. It’s just a couple of days left for the film to release and Salman-Katrina Kaif are going all out to promote the film.

Let’s go through the major cities and see how’s the current advance booking status for the film.

Mumbai

There’s no major development in Mumbai since yesterday. Yes, the very renowned Gaiety-Galaxy is counting its last seats to sell, rest there are very few oranges (filling fast) yet.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi is, comparatively, way better than Mumbai. There are scattered shows filling fast but there’s a very good quantity of them. 15-20% shows are already in the orange, let’s wait till today evening to get a clearer picture.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru still hasn’t started the advance booking in full swing. Many of the shows available are Green, just a couple of shows are filling fast. It seems it’ll take some time to reflect the buzz in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, yet, is the best of the lot. The tickets are selling like hot cakes there and with this speed, it could get houseful by tomorrow morning. Expected to take a very good opening there.

Pune, Chennai & Kolkata

Pune is bland! As we all know it’s the hub for spot bookings, still the advance is not up to the mark of previous biggies like Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai. Chennai has still not opened the advance booking for the film. Kolkata remains at a similar stand as yesterday, no more than a couple of shows are filling fast.

