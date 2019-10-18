Asian Academy Creative Awards: Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy Wins The Best Film, Netflix’s Delhi Crime Brings Home 5 Awards

After impressing the Indian audience, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Netflix’s Delhi Crime are on their way to winning hearts across the globe. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film and Shefali Shah led web series have made it big at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Ranveer and Alia’s Gully Boy is undoubtedly one of the best films of 2019. The film now has won the Best Film From India Award in the regional finals at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. The underdog story directed by Zoya is also India’s official entry to the Oscars this year.

On the other hand, Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal and Rajesh Tailang starrer Netflix series Delhi Crime based on a real-life incident took the audience by storm with its release. The show has won five awards at the event including Best Actress bagged by Shefali Shah, Best Direction bagged by Richie Mehta, Best Drama Series, Best Editing and Best Original Programme.

Zoya’s brother Farhan Akhtar also expressed his happiness over the film winning the award and wrote on Twitter, “Gully Boy wins the best film from India in the regional finals of the Asian Academy Creative Awards. Congratulations team.”

Let’s see how the film fares at The Academy Awards and how many more feathers Delhi Crime has to add to its already full cap.

