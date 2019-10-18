Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Fast For Their Second Karwa Chauth; Get A Special Message From Priyanka Chopra

Amongst the many Bollywood stars celebrating Karwa Chauth yesterday, it was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s adorable pictures that the fans were swooning over. The couple who has been married for more than a year now, celebrated their second Karwa Chauth together and shared cute posts for each other.

Dressed in ethnic, the two hugged for the Karwa Chauth picture and wrote heartfelt captions for each other. Virat opted for a black kurta while Anushka wore a floral red saree with red bangles and sindoor on her forehead. She wore gold statement earring and added a bindi to enhance the look.





While Anushka wrote, “My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy Karva Chauth to all,” Virat revealed that he is fasting for Anushka too. He wrote, “The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy Karva Chauth.”

Much like every other fan of their, international star Priyanka Chopra too was smitten seeing their picture. She dropped a comment on Anushka’s picture saying, “You guys are the cutest.” Samantha Akkineni, Zareen Khan, Neeti Mohan also posted loved up comments on the Virushka’s charming pictures.

Apart from them, Sunita and Anil Kapoor hosted their annual Karwa Chauth last night as well. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Panday, Rima Jain, Padmini Kolhapure and Karuna Dhawan were among the Bollywood divas at the party.

