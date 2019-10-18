Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani AKA Daya Ben’s New Look In The Show REVEALED?

There has been a lot of noise regarding Disha Vakani AKA Daya Ben’s return on TV’s longest running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While she has already shot a sequence, it is being said that her return to the show is still not confirmed. Now, we’ve got our hands on an insider picture which showcases her on the sets and we wonder if it’s her new look.

In a picture going viral on the internet, Disha could be seen with her hair chopped off, and is now only till shoulder. She donned an off white kurti along with sindoor and ‘bindi’ which is often Daya Ben’s signature look, but only with a long braid complimenting it. With this new look, we wonder if its another twist and we’ll get to witness a new Daya Ben all over again.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, it still remains unknown to whether it was just a usual picture from behind the scenes on set, or was it an actual new look. But Would y’all want to see Disha in this new avatar or revive the old classic look? Let us know in the comment section below.

As per reports, Disha has completed a shoot for a small segment, which shows her on a phone call. Though fans are having a sigh of a relief, the makers are still not sure about actress’ comeback. Disha’s husband Mayur Padia has stated that though she has shot for a special scene in the show, her brief comeback is still not confirmed as the contract issues between Disha and producer Asit Kumarr Modi are still not resolved.

