Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt Broke Down During A Scene & Dad Mahesh Bhatt Is To Blamed For It!

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at Jio MAMI Film Mela along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar. She was there for a panel discussion and spoke how Kareena has always been an inspiration to him and about her career choices. Alia was last seen in Kalank and have been busy shooting for her next, Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

She is also shooting for Sadak 2, which is directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. This is the first time, Alia is working with her father and sharing her experience at Jio MAMI, she said, “I think to myself, ‘Have I managed to get the director-actor relationship with him or is it still that he’s my father?’ I don’t know, I am still confused and I think by the end of the film I will realise what was our director-actor relationship. He is an absolute delight to work with. It is unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having high fever but he just doesn’t stop. He is so generous with actors.”

She also revealed how she broke down during a scene in Sadak 2 and her father also started crying looking at her. “He doesn’t sit behind the monitor. He’s just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn’t plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like ‘That’s my Dad crying, I can’t see him cry’ and I started crying even more!’”

Sadak 2 also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in prominent roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!