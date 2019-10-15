Housefull 4: Sajid Khan Sends Legal Notice To Makers For Not Giving Him Due Credit?

Akshay Kumar starrer, Housefull 4, has been hitting the headlines for quite a while now, and one of the biggest reasons that made headlines for this film was the ouster of earlier director Sajid Khan over accusations of sexual harassment by multiple women during the #MeToo row.

The film which was later completed by director Farhad Samjhi, is all set to release during Diwali this year. And while the makers of the film have released the film’s posters and songs, the credits for the film’s direction have been given to Farhad. Now, Sajid claims to have directed most of the film before his ouster, and is apparently enraged for not getting his due credit from the makers.

A certain source close to these developments has been quoted by Bollywood Bubble revealing the whole story saying, “When Sajid’s name was outed, there was a series of meetings and discussions that happened. He, Akshay and Nadiadwala are thick as friends and they collectively decided that it would be better for the film to have him opt-out of it. At that point, a lot of pressure also happened in the fact that Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, had strongly supported the movement. They had to show the door to Nana Patekar as well, who was shamed by Tanushree Dutta, who in fact started the Me Too campaign in Bollywood. Although Akki and Nadiad didn’t want things to pan out this way, they had to let go of their best friend Sajid. It was also Fox Star’s call as a producer to not give Sajid any directorial credit for ‘Housefull 4’ too. The international giant has a very different rulebook that they follow and they stuck to their firm decision since the revising committee has still not cleared Khan’s name.”

Another source has stated that Sajid has sent a legal notice to the makers of Housefull 4, Nadiadwala Grandsons and Fox Star Studios. The source revealed, “Sajid Khan is extremely miffed with everyone involved for the way things have turned out to be. He is not happy that he has got no credit for the film, which he has conceptualized and planned and even directed most of. He has sent a legal notice to Fox and asked them to give him due credit. From what we hear, Fox will fight the case according to their own guidelines and might even win it. But as of now, the team doesn’t want their film to ger affected at all, so they are in no mood to flare this up. But it’s true that Sajid has sent a legal notice marked to Fox Star and not Nadiadwala & Grandson.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Housefull 4 features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theaters on the 26th October 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!