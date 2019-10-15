Kapil Sharma Hosts A Baby Shower For Wife Ginni Chatrath; The Kapil Sharma Show Co-Stars Attend The Bash

The Kapil Sharma Show host Kapil Sharma is all set to be a father soon. Not only is he pre-planning his show in order to stay with wife Ginni Chatrath during her delivery period, but is making sure to be the ideal husband. The comedian recently held a baby shower and celebs like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Mahhi Vij amongst others graced the event!

Pictures from the bash are going viral on the internet. Ginni looked gorgeous at the baby shower as she wore a pink gown and a tiara that perfectly compliment the occasion. Kapil on the other hand, could be seen in casuals as he opted for a printed shirt with a pair of denim.

The entire venue was decorated with balloons and flowers and celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, music artist Zoya Randhawa amongst others were present.

Zoya herself took to Instagram and wished the cute pair as she wrote, “Baby Sharma on the way 🥳 🍼 Everyone send your love & best wishes to big brother Kapil bhaji n Ginni bhabi. Big Congratulations & loads of love to mummy & daddy to be”

Check out some of the other viral pictures below:

For the unversed, Kapil and long time girlfriend Ginni married last year in the month of December at his hometown, Punjab.

Kapil Sharma is spending quality time with wife Ginni who is soon to be a mother. Reportedly, the due date of Ginni is in mid-December and Kapil is also sorting out his schedule to assure proper on-air run of his comedy show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!