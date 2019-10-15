Mona Singh On Playing A Bahu On TV: “I Dont See Myself Crying In A Temple Anymore!”

Actress Mona Singh has become a name to reckon with in the television industry ever since her stint in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. And now, Mona has slowly transcended into the web space with Alt Balaji’s latest show M.O.M.

Speaking about making the shift from TV to the Web space, Mona has revealed in her latest interview that she can no longer dedicate long years for a TV show and she defiantly does not see herself playing the crying bahu who goes to temples and cries some more!

Yes, you read that. Speaking to Mid-Day, Mona was asked if she enjoys the web space more than TV, Mona was quick to say, “Absolutely! When you green light a TV show, you are stuck with [the project] for at least two years. You are required to cry, go to the temple and cry some more [laughs]. I don’t see myself doing that anymore; I don’t relate to what is on air at the moment. I have not quit TV, but I am enjoying the OTT platform and the diverse roles it offers. I like the fact that actors meet, attend workshops, and are given time to shoot. There is no hurry that the episode has to be telecast tomorrow.”

On the professional front, Mona has recently shot for a short film that sheds light on issues revolving around mental health titled, Lutf. Speaking about the same, Mona concluded saying, “When the director [Pratish K Nair] narrated the film to me, I loved it that such an intense topic is being depicted in a light-hearted manner. Though the story deals with mental illness, it is told with humor. We’ve used a metaphor that Meghna [her character] is scared of having ice-cream. In reality, she experiences guilt over an episode that happened while she was having an ice-cream, and hence, blames it. She eventually visits a psychologist, but her husband belittles the problem. The film looks at how people ridicule [those] seeing a shrink and immediately tag the person ‘mad’. I needed to be part of a film that spreads awareness on the subject.”

