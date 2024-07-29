Did You Know Mona Singh & Shah Rukh Khan’s Son, Aryan Khan’s Professional Reunion Comes After A Heartwarming 20-Year Connection?

Mona Singh’s journey from television to becoming one of the versatile actresses in the film industry has taken an unexpected turn. Her path has intersected with the Khan family –Shah Rukh Khan– once again, this time in a professional capacity.

The actress, best known for her role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is set to share the screen with SRK’s son, Aryan Khan, who is making his directorial debut with Stardom. What makes this collaboration even more special is the fact that the two first met over two decades ago when Aryan was a child.

Their initial encounter, a chance meeting during the filming of the iconic television series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has evolved into a professional partnership that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. Mona Singh fondly recalls the day Shah Rukh Khan brought his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, to the set. A young Aryan, captivated by the show, had shared his admiration for Mona’s performance, leaving an indelible mark on her heart. “It was surreal,” she reminisced. “My bond with Shah Rukh started during Jassi time. Twenty years ago, when I was shooting in Film City, and the sunset was happening, my director yelled to shoot the scene quickly as we would lose the sunset. Suddenly, Shah Rukh Khan sir walked in with his kids, Suhana and Aryan. He was holding them both in his arms. He told me his kids were my fans, and I froze. I couldn’t believe that was happening to me. He was so honest and gracious, and he even told me that both Suhana and Aryan eat food while listening to the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin title track.”

Fast forward to the present, and the universe has conspired to bring these two individuals together again. Mona Singh, who has carved a niche for herself as a versatile actress with roles in critically acclaimed films like Munjya, is also gearing up for her third collaboration with Aamir Khan in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. Her career trajectory, marked by consistent growth and exceptional performance, has solidified her position as a leading lady in the industry.

Mona Singh and Aryan Khan’s story has come full circle as Aryan makes his directorial debut with Mona as part of the cast 20 years after their first encounter on the set of the popular soap opera of the early 2000s. The duo’s reunion on this new Stardom project is particularly significant, given the time that has passed since Aryan, then a child, met Mona while he visited the set. According to a news report, they were spotted shooting in Goa for this exciting new venture, with Bobby Deol also joining the cast.

