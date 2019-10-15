Karwa Chauth 2019: 3 Picks From Sonam Kapoor’s Wardrobe You Can Totally Rely On!

Karwa Chauth is around the corner and all the married women are looking forward to fasting for their husbands on this auspicious day. But ladies while you fast all-day on Thursday, there is no harm in getting ready for the pooja as well, right? So, we have brought you three apparels from Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe that you can take inspiration from for this Karwa Chauth.

Sonam is undoubtedly the best when it comes to fashion and she definitely knows how to stay true to the latest fashion trends. Be it a chic pantsuit or an ethnic saree, Sonam looks ethereal in every outfit she wears. During the promotions of The Zoya Factor as well, we saw Sonam wear only red clothes and well, she pulled it off really well. So take a look at 3 outfits that you can use for your Karwa Chauth apparel as well.

The ‘Extra’ Factor

If you want to go extra this week then go for this Sonam Kapoor attire. She wore the outfit on the ramp of Abhinav Mishra’s show. The outfit is a pink lehenga with intricate silver work. The dupatta was the pretty highlight of the whole outfit and suits really well as a Karwa Chauth ensemble. Sonam opted for statement jewellery pieces for her neck, ears and forehead. She kept her makeup minimal with shades of pink doing the magic on her face. Sonam ditched her heavy highlighter look and went for a very dewy base. The actress opted for a bun with gajra for the look.

The Classy Ethnic

Another favourite of ours is Sonam’s outfit from the time she was promoting Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She opted for a very classy ethnic wear for one of the promotion outings and we think it if a fit ensemble for Karwa Chauth. She wore a cream coloured Anarkali with gold work on it. She paired the kurta with cream coloured palazzo. She went bold with her makeup as she opted for dewy base, highlighted cheeks and kohl eyes. She tied her in a bun, as usual, giving the look more detail.

The Obvious Tint

Any Karwa Chauth is incomplete without the colour red so if you think you would want to opt for this colour, then we have just the outfit for you. As mentioned earlier, Sonam wore red throughout the promotions of The Zoya Factor and one of those outfits is good for the festivities as well. She wore a very basic but chic red kurta, paired with red palazzo, and is one of the most comfortable outfits of all. The kurta had minute details on the sleeves that made it look absolutely pretty. Sonam chose to tie her hair in a loose bun and wore really big statement earrings and a bracelet. She kept her makeup minimal and chose for golden shades for her base, cheeks and eye-shadows.

Which outfit are you going to choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

Apart from Sonam, some actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra will be celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time in 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!