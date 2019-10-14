From Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra – Bollywood Divas Who Will Celebrate Their First Karva Chauth This Year

With the festive season kicked in, everyone is quite busy with all the preps of the occasion. After celebrating Dussehra, people are now gearing up for Karwa Chauth which is right around the corner. Karwa Chauth is a very auspicious day for the married couples as the wives keep a fast for the long lives of their husbands.

Bollywood has often extolled this special moment with dramatic background music and emotional moments. And we think the Bollywood divas who have cried their share of emotions on screen, would not miss this auspicious day in real life as well. So here’s a list of divas who will be celebrating their first Karva Chauth this year.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh back in November 2018. Deepika and Ranveer met on the sets of Ramleela and dated for six years before they got hitched in Italy. DeepVeer share a great camaraderie and their social media PDA proves how much love they have for each other. they love to hype each other so let’s see what special do they do for each other this Karwa Chauth.

Priyanka Chopra

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding happened, the world media was abuzz with PeeCee and Nick Jonas’ marriage. PeeCee and Jonas got married in India in December 2018 and went full traditional with it. There was a grand engagement, an even grander Sangeet and a beautiful wedding. Peecee juggled between New York and Mumbai for her work commitments and to stay close to Nick. Now, she has united with her hubby post the release of The Sky Is Pink and we wonder how her Karwa Chauth in the US would look like.

Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan married her long-time boyfriend Nihar Pandya on February 15, 2019. The family chose The Taj Krishna, Hyderabad for the big fat wedding and took everyone by storm with the wedding pictures. However, it was not all good for the lovebirds as on the big day Neeti’s father’s got severely ill and he was admitted in ICU at a Hyderabad hospital. The two are madly in love with each other and enjoying their new journey.

Pooja Batra

Actress Pooja Batra and beau Nawab Shah took everyone by storm when they started dropping hints of their nuptials subtly. The two got married in a private ceremony in New Delhi in presence of both of their families this year and only announced it later on social media pages. The two had been dating for five months, after which they decided to tie the knot.

Last year, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Neha Dhupia celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and even shared adorable pictures from the celebrations. Now, all we can do is wait for Priyanka, Deepika and other divas to share their pictures.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!