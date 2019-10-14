Rangoli Chandel SLAMS Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt & Kareena Kapoor Khan; Says They Turned MAMI Film Festival Into A ‘Kitty Party’

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel seems to have spotted her favourite target yet again. In a thread of tweets, Rangoli slammed Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan for their panel discussion at the MAMI film festival yesterday. She called out the three and said that they made a ‘kitty party’ out of a film festival.

The annual celebration of films, Mumbai Film Festival has begun and we saw many people from the fraternity discussing cinema and their art over several panels. While the most talked about was the session that had Kareena, Alai and hosted by Karan, it didn’t go well with Rangoli.

Known for calling out people frequently, Rangoli took to Twitter to slam the three and accused them that they were at the festival to discuss their topics and turned the festival into a kitty party. She wrote, “MAMI ka closing discussion yeh tha ki Alia iss waqt ki sabse mahan kalakar hai, aur woh Kareena ji ki bhabi hai aur unki shaadi mein Karan ji pooja ka thaal lekar unka sawagat karenge, hmm achcha hai hum jaise gawar kya jane art ki baatein, humein toh kuch samajh aaya hi nahin.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Pehle award shows ko aur ab film festivals ko bhi kitty party bana diya.” We wonder what Alia, Kareena and Karan have to say about this.

MAMI ka closing discussion yeh tha ki Alia iss waqt ki sabse mahan kalakar hai, aur woh Kareena ji ki bhabi hai aur unki shaadi mein Karan ji pooja ka thaal lekar unka sawagat karenge, hmm achcha hai hum jaise gawar kya jane art ki baatein, humein toh kuch samajh aaya hi nahin 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 14, 2019

Pehle award shows ko aur ab film festivals ko bhi kitty party bana diya 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZftGQNwuNE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 14, 2019

The opening day at MAMI saw many film people in attendance including MAMI chairperson Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Meghna Gulzar, Sriram Raghavan and many other.

