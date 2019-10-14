The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Says The Actor Should’ve Been Involved In ‘Two-Three Affairs’

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is running successfully as ever with new celebrities appearing and making big revelations every weekend. Joining the list is Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, who just as always, made the show a treat to watch!

In a video shared by SonyTV on their official Instagram handle, Govinda and Sunita are seen repeating their nuptials as the actor put sindoor in his wife’s maang and she bows down for his blessings. Post this, Kapil asks “Sunita ma’am aap wo lucky lady hai jinse 2 baar shaadi hui hai and aaj tisri baar.. aapko kaisa mehsoos ho raha hai?” (You are that lucky lady with whom Govinda has already married twice and today’s the third time. How are you feeling?)

To this, she mockingly replies, “2-4 affair aur kar lete toh maza aa jata” and the entire crowd bursts into laughters. Kapil then says I hope my wife is listening this!

Check out the video below:



Meanwhile, Kapil who got married to Ginni Chatrath last year is soon to become a father. It is also being said that he’s making sure to pre-plan the show in order to be with his wife during her delivery period.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror revealed the same as, “Ginni’s due date is in mid-December and Kapil has already started planning work on his comedy show (The Kapil Sharma Show), to make sure that the on-air scheduling isn’t interrupted. Simultaneously

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!