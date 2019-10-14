Kareena Kapoor Khan On Being Called Alia Bhatt’s Sister-In-Law: “I’ll Be The Happiest Girl In The World”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s years-long relationship is finally rumoured to be fruiting into a marriage. Alia was recently asked about how she feels to be Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s future sister in law to which she has a befitting reply. But before she could say anything, Kareena showed the excitement for the nuptial.

It all happened when Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar joined the stage for Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019. Karan Johar asked Alia if she ever imagined that there would be a day she might be Kareena’s sister-in-law. before she could say anything, the Good Newwz actor quickly replied, “I’ll be the happiest girl in the world!”

Alia also shyly responded and said, “Honestly I never thought about it but I don’t want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Karan Johar also said that if Ranbir and Alia were to get married, both Kareena and he will be especially happy. “We will be standing there with a thali!” said the filmmaker. He further said, “I do hope, eventually, whenever you do kind of get into that zone, you will actually handle and treat your career like Kareena has.”

To which Alia also agreed. She said that the way Kareena has managed her career after marriage is an enormous lesson. “She has been an inspiration to me. Earlier, there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us,” she added.

On the work front, Kareena and Alia will be soon seen in Karan Johar’s period drama – Takht. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Alia will also be a part of Ranbir Kapoor starre Brahmastra. As for Kareena, she will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz.

