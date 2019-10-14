Samantha Akkineni’s Next Titled Janu; Actress Wraps Up The Shoot

Post garnering praises and applauds for her act in Telugu venture Oh! Baby which released few months back, Samantha Akkineni has been busy filming her next, a Telugu remake of Tamil hit, 96.

The latest news related to the versatile actress is, Samantha yesterday afternoon took on Twitter to announce the title of her film and also to let know her followers and fans that the film has been wrapped, as she also shared her experience working in the film.

Samantha tweeted, “And its a wrap !! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday.. Thankyou to my director Prem and costar Sharwanand for being a dream team #Janu .. living my best life . Grateful always.”

Talking about Samantha starrer Janu, the film is a Telugu remake of Tamil hit 96 which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in lead.

96 which released in Kollywood last year was a superhit, as it had a great run at box office.

The original was directed by C.Premkumar. The Telugu version too has been helmed by him.

The Telugu version has actor Sharwanand in lead opposite Samantha.

96 was also remade in Kannada and was released with title 99 early this year. The Kannada remake stars Ganesh and Bhavana. The film was well received by cine-goers.

