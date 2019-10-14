Salman Khan & Prabhudheva To Collaborate For Wanted 2 Minus Boney Kapoor

Salman Khan has been in the news for the shuffle of films for his 2020 Eid Release. Now there is buzz that the actor might bring in the sequel to his 2009 hit Wanted. But what has raised the eyebrows is Boney Kapoor missing from the discussion. Boney was the producer of the original but seems like Salman is not keen on working with him on the sequel.

To be directed by Prabhudheva, it is confirmed that the sequel to Wanted is in process with Salman in lead yet again. But the sequel will be produced under Salman’s banner. According to reports on Bollywood News, a source said that the actor doesn’t want to work with Boney due to ‘personal reasons’. “Salman and Prabhudheva are doing a Wanted sequel. They won’t take Boney Kapoor’s consent. But they will do the sequel anyway,” said the source.

On the other hand, a source close to Boney said that the producer would have happily given the rights as he is not the kinds of those who hold grudges. “He isn’t the kind to hold grudges or someone who would do anything out of spite. All Salman had to do was ask Boney and Wanted would have been given to Salman. Doing it without consent is not proper. But Boney is not taking any legal action,” says the source.

