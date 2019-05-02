Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt’s Character & Movie Plot Revealed! Mahesh Bhatt To Rope In A ‘Great’ Actor To Play A Baddie

Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming directorial Sadak 2 is grabbing the headlines, ever since its ensemble cast including- Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, was announced. The movie marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt into the director’s chair after two decades, thus making movie buffs curious about the offering. Now as covered by a leading daily, the plot and character insights of Alia Bhatt and others, have been revealed.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Sadak 2 depicts the tussle between a protagonist and a godman. “Alia’s character is out to expose a fake guru who runs an ashram. She is accompanied by Sanjay’s (Dutt) character in this journey. Sanjay has already started prep with Bhatt saab. They start shooting in a fortnight”, the source reveals.

The daily further contacted Mahesh Bhatt, who refrained from providing any detailed plotline of the movie. He quoted, “Sadak 2 is about love, loss and redemption. To simplify a heartfelt narrative like this is to falsify it. You would be trivialising the essence of the film by suggesting that Sadak 2 is just this.”

Last week, Pooja Bhatt revealed that actor Gulshan Grover is reuniting with Mahesh Bhatt after two decades. When asked if Gulshan portraying a godman, Mahesh stated, “He is not. We have a ‘great’ actor playing that part. But Gulshan plays a very important part as well.”

“Let the actor sign on the dotted line and let the ink dry on the contract only then will we announce the name. I can’t reveal the identity (of the actor) till that is behind us”, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!