Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt Finally To Work With Father Mahesh Bhatt!

Sadak 2: After 27 years, Mahesh Bhatt is back to steal our hearts with the sequel of Sanjay Dutt & Pooja Bhatt’s love drama Sadak. While it was just recently that the star cast which also involves Aditya Roy Kapoor & Alia Bhatt was spotted at Bhatt’s office and speculations around the sequel were doing the rounds, the announcement from the makers couldn’t have made it any better!

The brownie point is, there are number of occasions to mark with the announcement of Sadak 2. First and foremost, it is Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday today and looks like daughter Alia & Pooja have been a contributor towards this very special day, which also brings Mahesh Bhatt back to direction after a hiatus of 19 long years. His last direction was Kartoos (1999). Sadak 2 will also witness siblings Alia & Pooja Bhatt sharing the screen space for the first time, and it will be the first collaboration of Alia with daddy Mahesh. Oh wait, there’s still more, it will also be a reunion of Sanjay Dutt & Mahesh Bhatt after their last Gumrah (1993). So many celebrations that we may just lose the count!

Sadak (1991) was an intense story of a man who falls in love with a prostitute and bails her out of the clutches of a transgender pimp-lord Maharani played by late veteran actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar in an iconic negative role.

Alia shared a photograph of the new film’s cast, which apart from Pooja and her, includes Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. A teaser announcing the new movie, a sequel to Mahesh’s 1991 superhit which starred Sanjay and Pooja, was also unveiled.

Check out the Teaser here:

“On your 70th birthday, you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! ‘Sadak 2‘ is a dream come true. What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones,” Alia posted on Instagram.

The movie will release on March 25, 2020. The director is brimming with joy, and so are we! How about you?