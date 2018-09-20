Thugs Of Hindostan is in the news, since its announcement and the release of three motion posters has further raised the buzz and the reason of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan being associated with the project was enough to create hype among the audiences. The first two motion posters of Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, respectively trended well among the audiences and the third motion poster which released today, featuring the Hollywood actor Lloyd Owen as John Clive has further raised an excitement.

Lloyd Owen is supposed to play a villain in the movie and his look in the poster justifies the negative character. Lloyd Owen is a popular English actor, popularly known for his roles in some television series, movies and theatre career.

Lloyd is best known for television roles in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and The Monarch Of The Glen. Theatre has always been the first love for Lloyd, and is well-known for his portrayal of Nick in Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

His performances in movies like Miss Potter and Apollo 18 were appreciated by the critics and audience.

Llyod Owen will be seen playing a negative character in Thugs Of Hindostan, which is slated to release in November. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in the lead.