The sensational success of the recent comedy-horror flick ‘Stree’ has pleasantly surprised everyone in the trade as no one expected it to cross 100 crores comfortably. The movie has brought Shraddha Kapoor back in the reckoning as she was having a tough phase at the box office with her recent films – ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Ok Jaanu’ and ‘Rock On 2’. While ‘Stree’ is still enjoying a great 3rd week at the ticket window, Shraddha is ready with her next release ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ this week.

The exciting question however is, Can this social drama become the consecutive century grosser for Shraddha Kapoor within less than a month, which will be a record of sorts! Well, the obvious answer can only be given after the movie is out in theatres but we can definitely analyze the aspects that have raised the expectations of the trade pundits.

As already elaborated, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is Shraddha’s immediate movie after the phenomenal success of ‘Stree’.

Shahid Kapoor, who is the male lead, is coming back after the historic success of ‘Padmaavat’ which grossed around 300 crores at the Indian Box Office.

Movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh whose previous movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ was a hit in 2017. The music of the movie, although not chartbuster, is trending well across the charts with songs like ‘Gold Tamba’, ‘Hard Hard’ and ‘Dekhte Dekhte’.

Going by the above factors, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is expected to perform well. While Shraddha has 3 movies in the 100 crore club, Shahid has just one. Prior to ‘Stree’, ‘ABCD 2’ and ‘Ek Villain’ did good business and crossed the century mark. Shraddha’s other hits are ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Baaghi’ along with the critically acclaimed ‘Haider’.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ releases worldwide this Friday!