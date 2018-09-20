All You Need To Know About Hunky Tiger Shroff’s Big Hollywood Debut!

After hits like Heropanti, Baaghi & a superhit Baaghi 2 in his kitty, Tiger Shroff has established himself as an action hero in bollywood, but the lad still has a long way to go in his career. As per the sources, the 28-year-old actor is in the final talks with Hollywood producer Lawrence Kasanoff for his next big project. Kasanoff had several meetings with the actor in a hotel in Mumbai.

Sources revealed that, along with Lawrence, a big studio head, some of their associates and Emmy Award-winning writer Sean Catherine Derek of the Batman series had also flown to India. Sanjay Grover, who has been a part of the project for the last one year, was also present at the meetings. Sanjay is Tiger’s school buddy and he strongly recommended actor’s name to Lawrence, who shared a script with him. Lawrence was impressed with Tiger’s martial arts and physique.

With the idea of making movies for world market, the Hollywood team flew to India. Tiger Shroff has a huge fan following and his movies have always worked well with masses and as Bollywood is expanding rapidly in overseas market, the producer is eager to cast the action hero. Tiger could be fighting Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, in the film, as further added by the source.

Lawrence Kasanoff has produced the franchise of Mortal Kombat (including games and movies). Kasanoff is a big name in Hollywood, with over 250 films under his credits including biggies like Dirty Dancing and Platoon.