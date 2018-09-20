Stree Box Office Collections: It Is Now Officially The BIGGEST Surprise Of 2018!

Stree box office collections: The movie is literally redefining unstoppable as it continues to collect. The movie is inching closer to the 110 crore mark and that shows how well the movie has trended. From a 32.07 crores weekend 1 to touching the 110 crore mark, this has been a journey for Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and team.

The movie has crossed the lifetime collections of this year’s another super-hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. After cinching the throne in the list of highest profitable movies of 2018, Stree has also surpassed the Luv Ranjan’s bro-mance in the verdict table.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had collected 108.71 crores when it was released earlier this year. We thought there will not be a bigger surprise than that but that Stree appeared. Stree has collected 109.65 crores in its week 3rd at the box office. The movie collected in a similar range on its 3rd Tuesday (1.60 crores) compared to 3rd Monday (1.87 crores).

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Stree worked because of its superlative performances and Pankaj Tripathi has some amazing things to say about the same. He adds, “I do not believe in the categories. I feel if I act well, people will definitely appreciate me and recognise me. In today’s time, it does not matter whether an actor is in supporting role or in the lead role. What matters is the performance.”

“Earlier films used to revolve around only main leads, but now it has changed. Every actor in the film gets due importance and credits. Role of supporting actor is as equal as the role of protagonist in the films,” Pankaj told IANS.

Pankaj, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest entertainer “Stree“, a horror comedy, says that he found his character in the film quite challenging.