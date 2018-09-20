Kritika Kamra Is In Love With This City & No It’s Not Mumbai!

Actress Kritika Kamra, who has made her Bollywood debut with the Gujarat-set film Mitron, says she found Ahmedabad very cool.

“I was very impressed by the youth in Gujarat. It’s a very happening city with very cool crowd… It has some premier colleges. We even shot in one of the colleges, and met a lot of young and bright people,” Kritika told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

“Ahmedabad also has a cool set of cafes and places where you could go, read a book, hang out at places… They have great street food too. I didn’t expect Ahmedabad to be so cool,” added the actress, who shares screen space with Jackky Bhagnani in “Mitron“.

A slice-of-life film directed by Nitin Kakkar of “Filmistaan” fame, it is a remake of the Telugu movie “Pelli Choopulu“.