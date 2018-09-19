Mitron: Jackky Bhagnani Opens Up To Post-Release Response Of The Movie

Actor Jackky Bhagnani has been garnering appreciation from all quarters for his recent release Mitron. The actor who essays the role of a lazy, crazy, good for nothing, aimless Gujarati guy named Jai has been receiving accolades for his apt portrayal.

Critics have showered the actor with praises for his performance, leaving Jackky overwhelmed to the warm response by the critics as well as the audience.

Jackky Bhagnani shares, “Mitron has been the most significant film in my journey as an actor. I knew I had to prove myself twice as much this time for the audience to witness me in a completely new light. The love and appreciation that’s coming my way makes me feel that I have succeeded in my attempt at it. It was a crucial exam for me that I had to pass at all cost. I’m extremely thankful to Nitin Sir who believed in me all throughout in the character of Jay. The fact that people have started thinking that I am a Gujarati in real life is the biggest compliment that I as an actor can receive”.

Jackky Bhagnani has earlier delivered remarkable performances in films like Youngistaan, Rangrezz amongst others. The actor also delivered the superhit FALTU with director Remo D’Souza, last seen in Welcome to Karachi, Jackky Bhagnani has also produced Bollywood films like Sarabjit.