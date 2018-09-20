Thugs Of Hindostan Motion Poster 3: After making us wait for this long, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan are finally giving a visual treat everyday to the fans by releasing a character poster. Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, this film is the most awaited release this year on Diwali.

From last 2 days, we saw the solid posters of Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Now the third poster has taken everyone by surprise as it has Hollywood actor Lloyd Owen has joined the cast as John Clive.

Yash Raj Films took to their Twitter account and shared the brand new poster. “Cruel and merciless. Presenting #JohnClive #ThugsOfHindostan | @SrBachchan | @aamir_khan | #KatrinaKaif | @fattysanashaikh | @TOHTheFilm”

Have a look:

Speaking about the poster, Lloyd Owen looks totally badass as his tagline reads – merciless and cruel. He will be seen as the commander of British army as we can see their flags waving in the background. Just like the previous poster, even this one has an amazing background music which will gives chills down our spines. Well, the posters itself are a proof that this Diwali there will be solid dhamaka for the audiences and on the box office too.

Now we await the look of Aamir Khan which might come out tomorrow or we may be in for another surprise. We know how perfectionist Aamir is, so we can only imagine what’s there for us in the box!

YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is set to release on November 8.