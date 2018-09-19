From Thugs Of Hindostan To Simmba: Which Is Your Most Awaited Film Of November & December? VOTE NOW

The year-end will see the release of as many as 5 big budget entertainers i.e. Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0, Total Dhamaal, Zero and Simmba in a span of 50 days. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead, the much-anticipated epic saga is slated to hit the big screen in Diwali this year.

Without second thoughts, it is the biggest release of the year for the Hindi belt and is expected to set the Box-Office on fire. Being an Aamir Khan film, strong universal content is expected from the film and the IMAX release just makes it even more exciting.

The second release in the said span is 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead. It is the biggest film that has been made in India till date in terms of budget, and the expectations are humongous. The teaser trailer showed us the scale at which film has been mounted, and we eagerly await the theatrical trailer to witness the world created by the director, Shankar. The sci-fi film is slated to hit the big screen on Thursday, 29th November 2018. Next in line is Total Dhamaal, which is the third instalment from the Dhamaal Franchise. The movie rides on a promising ensemble cast comprising of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ritesh Deshmukh, and is expected to be an out and out family entertainer. The theatrical trailer of Total Dhamaal, which releases on 7th December 2018 is set to be launched a few days before Diwali.

Next up is Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead. To put things to perspective in one sentence, this is indeed the most exciting film starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead this decade. The film would see SRK as a dwarf, and the visual effects used in the film are said to be of global standards. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero releases on 21st December 2018. Last but not the least, Rohit Shetty is back with another wholesome entertainer in the form of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in lead. The “Masala Entertainer” is the official remake of Telugu Blockbuster, Temper and the trade is elated taking the film, especially the distributors and exhibitors at the mass centres.