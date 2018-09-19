Patralekhaa Exits From Kangana Ranaut Starrer Panga Because Of Rajkummar Rao’s Advice? Here’s The Truth!

There are always some interesting gossips revolving, whenever Kangana Ranaut is part of the project. Recently, actress Patralekhaa opted out of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama, Panga. The movie also stars Kangana Ranaut in a role of national level kabaddi player.

As per the sources, Patralekhaa’s decision was influenced by beau Rajkummar Rao, who has earlier worked with Kangana in Queen. It is being said that he warned that Kangana will hog the spotlight, thus impacting the significance of her and other female characters, as well.

But all the rumours to rest, Rajkummar took to his Twitter account and rubbished the news. He wrote, “Come on guys, didn’t expect dis from u. Just because u can put a question mark in the end doesn’t mean u can write anything. Please do your basic research before putting out such FAKE stories. We both have immense respect for Kangana. Ok am done, ab hum jakar shoot karte hain.”

Following Rao’s tweet, pat came his girlfriend’s reply. Patralekhaa too tweeted and wrote, “While I respect @ ashwinyiyer ma’am and look forward to working with her soon…I wasn’t approached for Panga!”

Recently, the rumours of Kangana signing the non-interference clause for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga too were doing the rounds. While talking to Mid-Day, Panga’s director rubbished all the rumours about signing a non-interference clause with Kangana Ranaut and referring them as false and baseless. She further stated that, “Panga is a story that’s very close to my heart and I could see only Kangana bringing life to the character. I request everyone not to be judgmental and together allow me to breathe the air of oneness like the support and love you have given me for my previous films”.

Assuring that all is well between her and Kangana, she further added that, “Movies are the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being. With Panga, let’s tell only stories of love,” as per the statement to Mid-Day.

Panga is the sports drama directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, which depicts the story of the family which challenges the stereotypes and dares to dream. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill.