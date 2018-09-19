Bollywood actor Govinda is one of the most loved actors of his time. His comic timing and dancing skills are still afresh and it can steal our hearts too. Be it a No.1 series or any other film, Govinda has always managed to tickle our funnybones with his amaze talent. Recently, talking about his comic timing, Aamir Khan too was all praises for Govinda.

Recently, Aamir revealed that he is in absolute love with Govinda’s film Sandwich. He said that he finds it very funny that he watched it more than 15 times.

The Kill Dil actor was in a conversation with ZoomTV.com where he was told about Aamir’s unconditional love for him and his film. Govinda went on to thank Aamir for his wonderful and loving words. He also said that he admires Aamir’s work and because of his hard work, he is at the top today. He also said that his dear friend Salman Khan has come close to Aamir today because off late he has been quite sincere about his work.

Govinda said, “Thank you so much for that. Haan, kahin pe interview de rahe they woh, usmein maine padha tha. Thank you so much for that. Aur mujhe to aisa lagta hai jo achcha artist hota hai usse raha nahin jaata agar woh kisi ka achcha kaam dekhle na. To usse raha nahin jaata, ‘Yaar is aadmi mein jo kamaal hai woh aur kisi mein hai hi nahin’. Jaise Aamir hai, uski jo thought aur uska jo hardwork hai jo cinema taiyaar ho raha hota hai, usse pehle ka jo hardwork hai, usey aaj tak log match nahin kar paaye hain. Ab Salman kar rahe hain, ab usmein woh hadd aayi hai jismein sincerity, woh dikhayi deti hai work ki.”

Well, enough said!