Thugs Of Hindostan Motion Poster 2: The Fierce Fatima Sana Shaikh As Zafira!

With a new day, comes a new poster of the much anticipated Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming movie, Thugs of Hindostan. Started since yesterday, the makers are going to unveil posters of the six main characters with each coming day, and while it was Big B yesterday who gave chills with his look, today it’s Fatima Sana Shaikh who’s totally on our radar with that quirky look!

The poster showcases Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira carrying a complete fierce look, with a bow & arrow in her hand. We cannot deny the fact that she’s looking aesthetic enough for us to fall in love with her. Moreover, the background music reminded us of Game Of Thrones, and we cannot deny with the fact that we can’t keep calm anymore!

Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel “Confessions of a Thug”.

Aamir is sharing screen space with Amitabh for the first time. Sharing his experience of having fan moments on the set, he said: “I was shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan and I am a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan. When I got to know that I am working with him, it was really exciting.

“Finally, he was in front of me, we were rehearsing, and it was really a fan moment for me. I really couldn’t speak properly or remember my lines. I was a little spaced out. And I must tell you, it was joyous for me to shoot with him. Every moment with him was a fan world moment for me.”

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is set to release during Diwali, on November 8.