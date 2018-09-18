The debutant couple Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. The movie which is slated to release on 5th October has a new fresh name attached to it. The movie is now named ‘Loveyatri’- A journey of Love, which was Loveratri before.

The name change has been a decision to showcase the story more prominently. ‘Loveyatri’ – A Journey of Love stands true to its name and brings about a fresh view on the whole perspective of love.

Salman Khan Unveils The New Title Of Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain's Loveratri!
Salman Khan Unveils The New Title Of Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain’s Loveratri!

Salman Khan took to his Twitter and posted,
This is not a spelling mistake… “#loveyatri #lovetakesover…
@SKFilmsOfficial @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @TSeries”

While the wait for the release continues, let’s keep ourselves busy with the tunes of Loveyatri.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here