Salman Khan Unveils The New Title Of Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain’s Loveratri!

The debutant couple Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. The movie which is slated to release on 5th October has a new fresh name attached to it. The movie is now named ‘Loveyatri’- A journey of Love, which was Loveratri before.

The name change has been a decision to showcase the story more prominently. ‘Loveyatri’ – A Journey of Love stands true to its name and brings about a fresh view on the whole perspective of love.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter and posted,

This is not a spelling mistake… “#loveyatri #lovetakesover…

@SKFilmsOfficial @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @TSeries”

While the wait for the release continues, let’s keep ourselves busy with the tunes of Loveyatri.