ALTBalaji is all set to present one of the steamiest shows with the upcoming X.X.X. starring the hottest cast ever for a web series.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, X.X.X. stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Ritvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, and Sneha Arun amongst others.

Featuring five explosive fantasies, the series showcases stories that would pique the interest of the viewers.

X.X.X. presents urban sexual stories based in varied situations showcasing a unique take on the youth.

The digital medium offers freedom to the audience to showcase unadulterated, unfiltered and unconcerned content to the audience. ALTBalaji has time and again utilized the medium to present content based storylines that entertain a wide range of audience.

Known for their bold and contemporary topics, ALTBalaji yet again presents an interesting take on a topic that is sure to resonate with the youth.