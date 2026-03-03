It is as if nostalgia is about to hit the millennials in 2026. Two of the most-loved movie franchises are set to make a comeback this year in the form of Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat. The heat is not just limited to the films but amongst the rival fans as well. Who will win the hearts of the audience this year? Let’s study a death match of the box office collection of previous entries in the Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat franchise, because to live is to fight, to fight is to live!

Movies from the Street Fighter Franchise

1. Street Fighter (1994)

Director: Steve E. de Souza

Steve E. de Souza Rotten Tomatoes Score : 11%

: 11% Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video Box Office Gross: $99.4 Million

It is not the first time that Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat have had a close fight. Back in the 90s, the classic entry of Street Fighter film was released in 1994, and a year later, Mortal Kombat took over the big screens. As per Box Office Mojo, 1994’s Street Fighter collected $99.4 million at the global box office.

​This Street Fighter starred the hunk Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile. Joining him were Ming-Na Wen portraying the character of Chun-Li, Byron Mann as Ryu, Roshan Seth as Dhalsim, and other great actors.

2. Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009)

Director: Andrzej Bartkowiak

Andrzej Bartkowiak Rotten Tomatoes Score : 3%

: 3% Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video Box Office Gross: $12.7 Million

Some might think that Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was a sequel to the 1994 outing, but it is actually a non-canonical reboot having its own origin. Focusing on the life of Chun-Li, played by Kristin Kreuk, the film made $12.7million at the global box office.

​This film, which was a tie-in to the Street Fighter IV video game, starred Kristin Kreuk as Chun-Li, Robin Shou as Gen, Michael Clarke Duncan as Balrog, and other big names from the Hollywood film industry.

Movies from the Mortal Kombat Franchise

1. Mortal Kombat (1995)

Director: Paul Anderson

Paul Anderson Rotten Tomatoes Score : 43%

: 43% Streaming On: HBO Max

On: HBO Max Box Office Gross: $122 Million

This was the first time that Mortal Kombat’s fights were adapted into a live-action film. The story and the outing are still one of the most celebrated entries of Mortal Kombat.

With $122 million at the global box office, Mortal Kombat 1995 also brought in a great cast, including Bridgette Wilson as Sonya Blade, Linden Ashby as Johnny Cage, Christopher Lambert as Raiden, Robin Shou as Liu Kang, and the great Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa portraying the brutal character of Shang Tsung.

2. Mortal Kombat (2021)

Director: Simon McQuoid

Simon McQuoid Rotten Tomatoes Score : 55%

: 55% Streaming On : HBO Max

: HBO Max Box Office Gross: $84.4 Million

The latest on our list is the 2021 live-action adaptation of the NetherRealm Studios’ game. Mortal Kombat didn’t just have new actors but also new characters, which were seen in new versions of the Mortal Kombat game.

The film brought in great talents such as Lewis Tan as Cole Young, a descendant of the great warrior Scorpion. Meanwhile, the two arch-nemesis, Sub-Zero and Scorpion, were played by Johannes Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada, respectively. Compared to its previous adaptations, this entry earned a little less but excited a lot of hearts. Mortal Kombat made $84.4 million at the global box office.

3. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

Director: John R. Leonetti

John R. Leonetti Rotten Tomatoes Score : 4%

: 4% Streaming On : HBO Max

: HBO Max Box Office Gross: $51.3 Million

The cast of 1995’s Mortal Kombat assembled again for a showdown in 1997, with a few new faces. This entry had Sandra Hess as Sonya Blade, James Remar as Raiden, but brought back Robin Shou as Liu Kang, Talisa Soto as Kitana, and a few more old names. The outing in question collected a whopping $51.3 million at the global box office. ​Directed by John R. Leonetti, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation spoke of a major invasion of extradimensional beings.

Looking at the earnings that the previous entries have made, it is highly possible that Mortal Kombat II has a better chance to say ‘Finish It!’ when put in front of the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Not only that, but with Karl Urban taking over the role of Johnny Cage, Mortal Kombat 2 will surely give a tough competition to Street Fighter, which is set to star Roman Reigns, Calina Liang, Noah Centino, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, and others. However, both the franchises have an immense potential to drag fans to the theater!

