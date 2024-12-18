Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor, enjoying the success of horror-comedy Stree 2, once chose Hritik Roshan as the ‘hottest jaanu’ of Bollywood over Aditya Roy Kapoor. Read on.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor have collaborated on Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu. Fans have always loved their on-screen chemistry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama during her film promotion, Shraddha was asked, “Apart from ARK, who could be the hottest jaanu of Bollywood?” The Stree 2 actress responded by naming Hritik Roshan. Hrithik Roshan is called the Greek God of Hindi cinema due to his looks and charming personality.

Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu is a romantic drama movie released in 2017. However, the film didn’t do well at the box office, but their fans couldn’t get over their chemistry in the movie.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor started dating while working on Aashiqui 2, but they parted ways in 2014. The couple has never publicly addressed rumors of their relationship and separation.

It was also noticed that there were dating rumors about Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody earlier this year. However, the actress grabbed the headlines in August when the breakup rumors of Shraddha and Rahul circulated. Reports said that Shraddha had unfollowed Rahul and his family members on Instagram. On Thursday, Shraddha Kapoor shared an Instagram story about bullying her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody. Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha shared a snap of vada pav, captioning it as “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav,” and tagged Rahul Mody.

