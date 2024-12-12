Shraddha Kapoor has seen phenomenal success with Stree 2, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film at its release. However, the actress went through a challenging phase in her career after her debut film tanked.

Despite being the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha says her father never called anyone to get her work, shutting down the nepotism comments. She continued to work hard herself and finally got her due with films like Aashiqui 2.

Shraddha Kapoor Says Father Shakti Kapoor Did Not Get Her Any Work

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti in 2010 alongside stars like Amitabh Bachchan, R. Madhavan, and Ben Kingsley. However, the thriller film bombed at the box office, making it difficult for Shraddha to get more movie offers.

In a recent interview with GQ India, the actress revealed that her father, Shakti Kapoor, did not help her get work during the initial low phase of her career as he believes in individualism. “Despite being from the industry, my father wasn’t making any calls to get me work,” Shraddha said.

“He was always a strong advocate of individualism. He said, ‘I made it alone; you must do it too. Face your battles. Don’t rely on me.’ This made me experience rejection and failure on a very personal level,” she added.

Things finally started to work out after Shraddha shot to stardom with Aashiqui 2 in 2013. Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, the film was one of the year’s most profitable due to its emotional storyline and chart-topping numbers.

Shraddha agrees that Aashiqui 2 changed the course of her film career and ended the low phase. “Until Aashiqui happened, it was tough to convince people to cast me,” she said.

The actress appeared in films like Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Stree, and Chhichhore. In recent years, she has reached new heights of success with the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Stree 2.

