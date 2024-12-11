Baaghi 4 has found its lead actress. While the previous installments of the hit action franchise starred Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani opposite Tiger Shroff, the fourth part is all set to have Sonam Bajwa as the leading lady.

Sonam is a Punjabi actress who will soon debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5. Baaghi 4 will mark her second project in the Hindi film industry. Meanwhile, the filmmakers have already announced Sanjay Dutt as the main villain.

Sonam Bajwa to Star Opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4

On December 10th, Baaghi 4 producers Nadiadwala Grandson officially welcomed Sonam Bajwa on board by announcing her entry into the franchise with a social media post. Nadiadwala Grandson, which is also the production company behind Sonam’s debut project, Housefull 5, wrote:

“From the laughs of the #HousefullUniverse to the action-packed #BaaghiUniverse, #SonamBajwa is here to steal the show! 🖤🔥 Welcome to the Rebel League #Baaghi4!” Tiger Shroff also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Sonam.

The actor took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of Sonam and wrote, “Welcoming the new member of the Rebel family. Thrilled to have @sonambajwa in #BaaghiUniverse.” Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment of the action thriller franchise starring Tiger Shroff.

The film’s first part, directed by Sabbir Khan, was released in 2016 and featured Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Baaghi 2 (2018), helmed by Ahmed Khan, starred Disha Patani in the lead. Shraddha then returned to the franchise in 2020 with Baaghi 3.

Sanjay Dutt will Play the Villain in Baaghi 4

On December 9th, the makers confirmed Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist of Baaghi 4. They released a poster of the actor’s brutal avatar as he screamed while holding a dead woman. “Every Aashiq is a villain,” read the character’s tagline.

Sanjay’s fierce look has excited the audience about the film, as he always shines in a villainous avatar, whether Ballu in Khal Nayak or Kancha Cheena in Agneepath. Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 will be an action-packed entertainer. The film is expected to wrap filming by April 2025 and is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 5th, 2025.

