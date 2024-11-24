The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is getting bigger and better with every new episode. Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, and their family graced the comedy couch this Saturday. The upcoming episode will feature Shakti Kapoor, Govinda, and Chunky Panday. Kapil Sharma is coming up with the most awaited reunion of Chi Chi and his bhanja Krushna Abhishek. Scroll below for all the exciting updates!

The Mama-Bhanja duo is back!

Most would know that Govinda has not spoken to his nephew, Krushna Abhishek, for many years. This happened due to a family feud between their wives, Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah, respectively. The veteran star let go of all rifts and attended his niece Arti Singh’s wedding earlier this year.

Recently, when Govinda was hospitalized after an accidental bullet injury, Krushna Abhishek’s wife, Kashmera Shah, paid him a personal visit while he was in Australia. The family feud is seemingly over as the mama-bhanja duo reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show.