The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is getting bigger and better with every new episode. Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, and their family graced the comedy couch this Saturday. The upcoming episode will feature Shakti Kapoor, Govinda, and Chunky Panday. Kapil Sharma is coming up with the most awaited reunion of Chi Chi and his bhanja Krushna Abhishek. Scroll below for all the exciting updates!
The Mama-Bhanja duo is back!
Most would know that Govinda has not spoken to his nephew, Krushna Abhishek, for many years. This happened due to a family feud between their wives, Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah, respectively. The veteran star let go of all rifts and attended his niece Arti Singh’s wedding earlier this year.
Recently, when Govinda was hospitalized after an accidental bullet injury, Krushna Abhishek’s wife, Kashmera Shah, paid him a personal visit while he was in Australia. The family feud is seemingly over as the mama-bhanja duo reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
During a sequence, the Hero No. 1 actor called his nephew “Gadha.” On the other hand, Abhishek hugged and said, “Bohot saal baad mile, aaj nahi chorunga main.”
Arti Singh’s reaction to their reunion was priceless.
Shakti Kapoor’s alleged affairs!
Govinda took a dig at Shakti Kapoor as he said, “Log range haatho pakde jaate hai, pata hai? Humme se bohot se aise log hai jo nange haatho pakde jaate hai.” He also made an eye gesture toward Shraddha Kapoor’s father while taking the funny jibe.
Shakti defended himself saying, “Meri shaadi ko 42 years ho gaye hai. In 42 years me, itni janta baithi hai, koi bhi khada hoke bolde mera affair kisike sath hua.”
What happened next left everyone in splits. Chunky Panday and Govinda stood up and raised their hands.
Other unmissable moments!
Chi Chi also shared that her Haathkadi co-star Shilpa Shetty thought it was his wife, Sunita Ahuja, who shot him from the bullet. The veteran stars, who are very close friends, also revealed who is “musibat” among the three.
Take a look at the viral The Great Indian Kapil Show promo below:
Finally Govinda And Krushna cleared their Rift.
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip
