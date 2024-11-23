CID is not just a show but a significant part of many people’s childhood. It is pretty famous in pop culture, and when the show’s return was announced, the fans were thrilled and giddy with excitement. The trio of ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, and Daya is a sensation, and it’s mainly because of the actors who portray the characters – Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Dayanand Shetty, respectively. The show’s release date has been recently announced with a ‘Darwaza Tod’ promo; to learn the details, you need to keep scrolling!

Cast –

Aditya, Shivaji, and Dayanand were in the main cast of the OG show, and they will be back once again. In addition to them, Dinesh Phadnis appeared as Inspector Fredricks and Narendra Gupta as Dr Salukhe. Unfortunately, Phadnis passed away in December last year. Meanwhile, it is still unknown whether Gupta will return as the infamous forensic expert Dr RP Salukhe or not.

In Addition to Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, and Shivaji Satam, the OG series also featured a variety of actors, including Hrishikesh Pandey as Sr Inspector Sachin, Ansha Sayed as Inspector Purvi, Vivek Mashru as Sub-Inspector Vivek and Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika in CID. Speaking about the character and the iconic show, Shetty said, “Some characters are etched in the minds and hearts of the people, and Daya is one of them. I’m overwhelmed with the love and admiration that continues to pour in, even after all these years. The memes, the jokes, the references – it’s all a testament to the impact that Daya has had on popular culture” [via Pinkvilla].

He also added, “I feel grateful and humbled to be reprising my role as Daya for a new season of CID, and I promise to bring the same intensity and passion that has made Daya such a loved character – it’s time to break some more doors and solve some more cases!”

About the Show –

CID premiered in 1998 and went off the air in 2018; running for 20 years, it is a police procedural series created by BP Singh. The s and Pradeep Uppoor underproduced the show under the banner of Fireworks Production. It is widely regarded as a cult classic and gave the actors immense fame and love.

New promo & release date –

Sony dropped a new promo on Friday featuring Dayanad Shetty’s Daya. He makes one off his iconic return, showcasing his signature style as he breaks a door to catch the goons. In the CID promo Daya says, “”Dushman bhi mujhe mita nahi paaye, main wapas aagaya, apne liye ladne aur jo bhool gaya hai, usse yaad dilane ki liye – ‘Daya is back!’”

The promo shared on Instagram has the caption, “Apraadhi chahe kitne bhi darwaze band kar lein, Daya se nahi bachenge!” along with the premiere date. CID will be back on Sony TV on December 21, 2024. It will air on every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM.

Check out the promo here –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

