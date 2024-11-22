Shark Tank India premiered in 2021 and became an instant hit. Whether it was Ashneer Grover’s ‘doglapan’ or Namita Thapar’s patent dialogue, the show enjoyed massive buzz on the internet. Apart from the entertainment factor, the experienced entrepreneurs on the panel have had remarkable success stories. Do you know one of them went bankrupt in 2000 but worked hard to change their fate in two decades? Scroll below for details!

Season 1 featured Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Ghazal Alagh on the panel. Amid the BharatPe controversy, Ashneer exited the show. Amit Jain, Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Radhika Gupta, Ronnie Screwvala, Ritesh Agarwal, and Varun Dua were welcomed in the following seasons. Shark Tank India has had three editions so far. It is featured on SonyLIV and Sony TV.

What went wrong?

On the the judges of Shark Tank India was a multi-millionaire back in 2000s. Their business was valued at a whopping $40 million. But destiny had different plans, and their company crashed during the dot com bubble burst. They were living in the US and had also ordered a Ferrari amid the rising success! After the unfortunate incident, they were left in huge debt.

The revival!

But that did not stop the entrepreneur from chasing success. They returned to India in 2003. With a huge risk, they built another dot com venture. And well, it paid off in such a beautiful way that the company generated revenue worth 2,395 crore in 2024.

Who is it?

We’re talking about Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com. He has a net worth of a whopping 185 crores and is living life king-size today. The Shark Tank India judge shared his tale of success in a detailed post on Linkedin.

Anupam Mittal wrote, “It was about proving to myself that I could rise from the ashes, that my spirit of entrepreneurship wasn’t tied to a single success or failure. Today, I try to carry that same mindset to everything I do. Success isn’t about going along with the popular opinion – It’s about walking in the other direction of the crowd and hopefully being right. So, to the risk-taking professionals & founders out there – keep backing yourself. The game isn’t over until you win.”

