Lately, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been grabbing the limelight for mostly negative reasons. In the past few months, a couple of actors left the show, leaving fans in shock. Recently, some rumors suggested a fight between Dilip Joshi and the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. While Dilip himself shut down all such rumors, Mandar Chandwadkar has also reacted to such fallout stories.

A few days back, out of nowhere, we heard that everything was not well between Dilip and Asit. Rumors stated that a rift happened between them, and Dilip went on to grab the producer’s collar, threatening him about leaving TMKOC. It was a big shocker to all fans, and the news spread like wildfire.

As soon as rumors stormed the internet, Dilip Joshi decided to clear the air and share the truth with fans. He shut down rumors about his fight with Asit Kumarr Modi by saying, “I just want to clear the air about all these rumors going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said.”

Reacting to reports stating he threatened to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi said, “I have been a part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it.”

After Dilip Joshi broke his silence on the matter, his co-star Mandar Chandwadkar also reacted to rumors and seemed annoyed. Talking to SCREENS, he said, “What rubbish? Who spread these rumors? We all are shooting absolutely peacefully and happily.” Even Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champaklal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reacted to it by just saying, “No, yaar.”

It’s good to learn that all is well between Dilip Joshi and Asit Kumarr Modi. Let’s hope the team stays intact.

