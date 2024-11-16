Ashneer Grover rose to immense fame after his involvement in Shark Tank India. He left the show after the first season amid the BharatPe controversy. But do you remember when the entrepreneur made big claims about roping Salman Khan as a brand ambassador by paying less than four crores? Bhaijaan has now confronted him, and it is one of the most savage conversations on national Television. Scroll below for the viral Bigg Boss 18 promo.

What Ashneer Grover had said

In 2019, Ashneer launched the Indian fintech company BharatPe. He claimed that he wanted to sign Virat Kohli for his first campaign. But the Indian cricketer wouldn’t allegedly settle for a remuneration of less than 7 crores. The budget in total was nine crores. Grover claimed they signed Salman Khan for only 3.5-3.75 crores and signed as many as 11 IPL players for the remaining amount.

Salman Khan responds

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Ashneer Grover is seen interacting with Salman Khan on stage. Bhaijaan welcomes him but shortly confronts, “Maine aapko mere baare me kehte suna hai kuch. Aapne kaha humne toh isko itne me sign, utne me sign kar lia… apne figures bhi galat de diya. Toh fir ye doglapan kya?”

The former Shark Tank judge was quite speechless and took the high road in his response. He said, “Aapko jo humne brand ambassador banaya, that was one of the smartest moves I made.”

Salman Khan then schooled him and pointed out his sudden change in tone. “Aapka jo maine video dekha hai, ye aapka attitude wo video me nahi tha.”

Ashneer Grover defended himself and said his tone might not come across right in the podcast. “Jaise ye hai (refering to his tone), ye barabar aa raha hai,” reprimanded Salman.

Take a look at the savage video below:

Salman Bhai Ke Samne Moot Nikal Gaya Iska.🤣😂#SalmanKhan https://t.co/GatRa6MdRr — I’m Jⱥy ♛ (@iBeing_Jay) November 15, 2024

Netizens hailed Salman Khan for schooling Ashneer Grover.

A user wrote, “Sara doglapan nikal diya bhai ne (laughing)”

Another commented, “Khali bartan aksar jyada awaaz karte hain..”

“In podcast he says humne Salman ko it e m kharid lia … In front of him he says sir sir sir. Dogalapan at peak,” another pointed out.

“Sachmein dogla nikla yeh,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Har baap ek baap hota hai”

Only Bhaijaan has the potential to grill someone at that level! Savage, isn’t it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 18 updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner To Appear On Salman Khan’s Show? 3 Reasons Why This Can Soar The TRP Charts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News