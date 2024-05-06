Shark Tank India Season 3 fulfilled many entrepreneurs’ dreams. This season has seen a boost in entrepreneurs pitching some very fantastic and bizarre ideas. Some products pitched in Shark Tank India Season 3 have also shot up in the market. And this season, many pitchers and contestants have taken to social media to share their journeys, good and bad. And getting the Shark Tank certification is a great marketing strategy, but some pitchers are getting sued for it. The two-person pitchers from a tea company shocked the internet when they revealed that they got sued by Shark Tank India after receiving a deal for this reason.

However, businesses in trouble are rare, and this has become a reality for Shark Tank India 2 pitchers who secured funding from Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Peyush Bansal.

Sony Pictures Networks India has issued a legal notice to the start-up that delivers fresh-from-farm and organic Darjeeling tea to customers nationwide.

Sparsh Agarwal, Dorji’s co-founder, revealed on LinkedIn three days ago that Sony Pictures Networks India had sent them a legal notice for using clips from their pitch in YouTube videos. He also mentioned that they were not the only ones who received the notice, revealing that other pitchers who appeared on Shark Tank India also did.

Bringing attention to their start-up journey and how they got a legal notice, he shared on a social media post, “Day 10 of our Fundraise Challenge: Shark Tank India has sent us a legal notice!” Agarwal added, “We woke up to several legal claims made by the Sony Pictures Networks India team sending us copyright violation notice for using clips from our own pitch on YouTube and Meta ads.”

The co-founder of Dorji wrote further, “And we’re not the only ones— they’ve cracked down on every startup that appeared on Shark Tank.” Sparsh Agarwal mentioned a few brands in the post and tagged them. He expressed his disappointment, saying he didn’t understand why the show’s makers would do this. According to him, he and other brands spend a lot of money to promote Shark Tank content on various platforms, which helps the show get free publicity and improves its brand image.

He described this as a poor business decision by a Sony executive/legal representative, adding, “It also goes against the entire ethos of promoting small startups.” Along with the lengthy caption, he shared a video of the email he received from the team.

Dorje Teas appeared on Shark Tank India 2. They agreed to a deal with Sharks Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal for Rs 35 lakhs and 15% equity.

In his post, he also tagged several Sharks from the season, including Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, and Radhika Gupta. The Sharks have yet to respond to the post.

